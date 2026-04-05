Clarksville Obituary: John Rikoric

Clarksville, TN – John Rikoric, passed away on March 30th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born on May 21st, 1964, in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, John lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to his loved ones, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors.
John honorably served nearly ten years of active duty in the United States Army, proudly participating in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His commitment to his country was a defining chapter of his life, reflecting the discipline and courage that he carried into every endeavor.
Following his military service, John enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Production Trainer at Bridgestone/Metalpha in Clarksville. He was known for his dedication to his work and his ability to inspire those around him, valuing the satisfaction that came from a good day’s work. His colleagues and friends will remember him as a reliable and skilled professional who always gave his best, along with being a dear friend they could always trust and rely on.
Beyond his professional life, John was a quintessential outdoorsman, embodying the spirit of a man’s man. He found joy in hunting and fishing, activities that connected him deeply with nature. In recent years, he took great pleasure in smoking and grilling meals outdoors, often preparing his family’s favorite dishes with care and enthusiasm.
Whether sharing a meal or a quiet moment, John treasured time spent with his family, his pride in them evident to all who knew him. He was also a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, often expressing his team’s rallying cry, “Here We Go!”—a phrase that echoed his spirited approach to life.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Dawn Rikoric; his children Tyler Brand, Johnny DeMary, Kimberly Bell, Rami Kuntz (Sid), and Maggie Svaldi (Mike); brothers Randy Rikoric (Laura Beth) and Roy Rikoric (Susan); sister-in-law JoAnna Fairchild (Frank); as well as twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, chosen children, Bethany and Shawn, John and Dawn’s dear friend, Mary Porter, John’s best friend, John Brinkman, and a multitude of chosen family and close friends. John’s family and friends remain a testament to the love and dedication he invested throughout his life.
No Services are currently planned; however, condolences may be made to his family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com. John’s legacy is one of steadfast commitment—to country, family, work, and the simple pleasures found in life. He will be remembered with an enduring affection by all whose lives he touched.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com