Clarksville Obituary: John Rikoric

Clarksville, TN – John Rikoric, passed away on March 30th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born on May 21st, 1964, in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, John lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to his loved ones, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

John honorably served nearly ten years of active duty in the United States Army, proudly participating in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His commitment to his country was a defining chapter of his life, reflecting the discipline and courage that he carried into every endeavor.

Following his military service, John enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Production Trainer at Bridgestone/Metalpha in Clarksville. He was known for his dedication to his work and his ability to inspire those around him, valuing the satisfaction that came from a good day’s work. His colleagues and friends will remember him as a reliable and skilled professional who always gave his best, along with being a dear friend they could always trust and rely on.

Beyond his professional life, John was a quintessential outdoorsman, embodying the spirit of a man’s man. He found joy in hunting and fishing, activities that connected him deeply with nature. In recent years, he took great pleasure in smoking and grilling meals outdoors, often preparing his family’s favorite dishes with care and enthusiasm.

Whether sharing a meal or a quiet moment, John treasured time spent with his family, his pride in them evident to all who knew him. He was also a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, often expressing his team’s rallying cry, “Here We Go!”—a phrase that echoed his spirited approach to life.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Dawn Rikoric; his children Tyler Brand, Johnny DeMary, Kimberly Bell, Rami Kuntz (Sid), and Maggie Svaldi (Mike); brothers Randy Rikoric (Laura Beth) and Roy Rikoric (Susan); sister-in-law JoAnna Fairchild (Frank); as well as twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, chosen children, Bethany and Shawn, John and Dawn’s dear friend, Mary Porter, John’s best friend, John Brinkman, and a multitude of chosen family and close friends. John’s family and friends remain a testament to the love and dedication he invested throughout his life.

No Services are currently planned; however, condolences may be made to his family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com. John’s legacy is one of steadfast commitment—to country, family, work, and the simple pleasures found in life. He will be remembered with an enduring affection by all whose lives he touched.