Clarksville Obituary: Lucille Diane Dominiak

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Lucille Diane Dominiak, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Burris will officiate. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ludwik Dominiak. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.
Lucille was born on October 31st, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, to Jan and Janina Jarema. She loved being with family and attending church. Lucille was an avid reader, a talented artist, loved music, and enjoyed gardening and dancing the Polka.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Jarema. She is survived by her sons, Tadeusz and Erik Dominiak; daughters, Regina (Ed) Oyler and Monika (Neil) Revlett; grandchildren: Honor and her husband Derek, Gabriella, Oliver, Sterling, Bronson, Libby, Jaxson, Shelby, Linik, and Lindy Jo; great-grandson, Asher; and sisters, Irene (Terence) Dooley and Kazimiera (Jan) Harych.
Please visit Lucille’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com