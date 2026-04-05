Clarksville Obituary: Lucille Diane Dominiak

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Lucille Diane Dominiak, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Burris will officiate. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ludwik Dominiak. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.

Lucille was born on October 31st, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, to Jan and Janina Jarema. She loved being with family and attending church. Lucille was an avid reader, a talented artist, loved music, and enjoyed gardening and dancing the Polka.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Jarema. She is survived by her sons, Tadeusz and Erik Dominiak; daughters, Regina (Ed) Oyler and Monika (Neil) Revlett; grandchildren: Honor and her husband Derek, Gabriella, Oliver, Sterling, Bronson, Libby, Jaxson, Shelby, Linik, and Lindy Jo; great-grandson, Asher; and sisters, Irene (Terence) Dooley and Kazimiera (Jan) Harych.

Please visit Lucille’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.