Clarksville Obituary: Susan Laitinen Wair

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Susan Laitinen Wair, age 68, of Palmyra, TN, will be Monday, April 6th, 2026 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.

Susan was born on February 11th, 1958, in Sanford, Maine to John and Lyda Laitinen. She passed away on April 2nd, 2026. Susan loved spending time with her family, reading, crocheting, sewing, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her brothers: Jeffrey Laitinen, James Laitinen, and Johnny Laitinen. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, John Wair; sons, Richard “Rick” Laitinen and Jameson “Bear” Wair and his wife Tammara; grandchildren, Wesley amd Makayla Kincaid; and aunts, Penny Donahoo and Sue Stoever.

Pallbearers will be Jameson “Bear” Wair, Wesley Kincaid, Troy Cartwright, Tyler Haley, Michael Young, and Chris Osborne.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a local animal shelter in her name.

Please visit Susan’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.