Clarksville Obituary: Susan Laitinen Wair

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Susan Laitinen Wair, age 68, of Palmyra, TN, will be Monday, April 6th, 2026 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.
Susan was born on February 11th, 1958, in Sanford, Maine to John and Lyda Laitinen. She passed away on April 2nd, 2026. Susan loved spending time with her family, reading, crocheting, sewing, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her brothers: Jeffrey Laitinen, James Laitinen, and Johnny Laitinen. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, John Wair; sons, Richard “Rick” Laitinen and Jameson “Bear” Wair and his wife Tammara; grandchildren, Wesley amd Makayla Kincaid; and aunts, Penny Donahoo and Sue Stoever.
Pallbearers will be Jameson “Bear” Wair, Wesley Kincaid, Troy Cartwright, Tyler Haley, Michael Young, and Chris Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a local animal shelter in her name.
Please visit Susan’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com