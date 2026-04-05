Nashville Sounds Rally Late to Defeat Charlotte Knights 7-5, Win Series

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds completed the comeback with a four-run eighth inning over the Charlotte Knights and won 7-5 as they claimed the series, four games to one at First Horizon Park.

In the final game of this week’s homestand, the Knights got things going after two quiet innings and got on the board for the 1-0 lead over the Sounds. They grew the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI-double, followed by an RBI-single for the four-run lead. However, the Sounds answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning as Luke Adams belted a solo shot to left field for the 4-1 deficit to the Knights.

The Knights grew the lead back to four runs in the top of the fifth as two singles and a double plated home another run for the 5-1 score. Left-hander Tate Kuehner finished his day allowing two hits through three innings, struck out the side after allowing the leadoff double, working 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and fanning four in the process. Right-hander Blake Holub came into relief for Kuehner and tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts along the way.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Adams continued his dominant day as back-to-back singles by Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero put Black in scoring position. After Luis Lara grounded into a forceout, Adams knocked in his second RBI of the day, scoring Black for the three-run deficit.

Brock Wilken followed with a sacrifice fly into right field and scored Lara for the 5-3 score still in favor of the Knights. Right-hander Easton McGee entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning in his lone frame.

Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick relieved McGee in the top of the eighth inning and fanned one as he got out of the frame heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Sounds responded in the bottom half of the frame with six unanswered runs and took a 7-5 lead as all runs were scored with two outs in the inning.

After the first two outs were gone, Lara got on base with a two-out single, then after Adams was hit-by-pitch and Wilken was walked to load the bases, Greg Jones was beamed by a pitch which scored Lara. Then, Ethan Murray drew the second walk of the inning and scored Adams to tie the game at 5-5. The Sounds took their first lead of the game as the Knights’ pitcher tossed back-to-back wild pitches and scored two runs to make it 7-5.

Heading into the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Kaleb Bowman had the opportunity to close out the game but allowed two runners to reach base off an error from Adams and a walk, which put runners at the corners. With two outs in the frame, Bowman was relieved by Will Childers to get the final out and the save for the 7-5 win.

With an off-day Monday, the Sounds will travel to Gwinnett to take on the Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) for a six-game series starting Tuesday, April 7th. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.