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APSU Men’s Golf sit 11th After Two Rounds at Racer Intercollegiate

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf Card 292-299, Stand 11th at Racer Intercollegiate. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf Card 292-299, Stand 11th at Racer Intercollegiate. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfPaducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot four-over 292 in the first round and 11-over 299 in the second round to finish the first day of Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate in 11th-place with a score of 591, Monday, at the Country Club of Paducah.

At 15-over par, Austin Peay State University is one shot behind 10th-place Bradley and two shots behind ninth-place 289. The Governors also are two shots ahead of 12th-place Lindenwood and 10 shots ahead of 13th-place Belmont. Chattanooga leads The Racer Intercollegiate with a score of 19-under 557, while the Mocs’ Ethan Whitaker is the individual leader with a score of six-under 138.

Patton Samuels led the Governors in the opening round with a four-under 68 before carding a 77 in the second round to finish tied for 26th with a score of one-over 145.

Jack Dyer shot four-over 76 in the first round and one-over 73 in the second round, while Zach Olsen shot one-over 73 in the first and four-over 76 in the second round; they are tied for 51st with a score of five-over 149.

Returning to the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Parker Elkins shot a pair of four-over 75s and is tied for 58th with a score of six-over 150. Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, John Mark Mills shot five-over 77 and three-over 75 to finish tied for 66th with a score of eight-over 152.

While competing as individuals, Grady Cox and Jackson Wise are tied for 58th with a score of six-over 150. Cox shot five-over 77 in the first round and one-over 73 in the second, while Wise posted a one-under 71 in the opening round and seven-over 79 in the second round.

Also competing as an individual, Will Swigart posted a first-round 81 and a second-round 78 to finish tied for 84th with a score of 159.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Southern Indiana, Bradley, and Lindenwood for the final round of The Racer Intercollegiate, which begins with an 8:30am shotgun start, Tuesday. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

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