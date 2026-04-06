Austin Peay State University Hosts Autism Awareness Week, Celebrates 10 Years of Full Spectrum Learning

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Full Spectrum Learning (FSL) program will host its annual Autism Awareness Week April 13th-17th, 2026, with daily events open to students, faculty, staff, and the community.

This year’s celebration marks the 10-year anniversary of the program that supports neurodiverse students at Austin Peay State University.

Throughout the week, attendees will meet FSL students and staff, learn about program resources, and hear how FSL has supported autistic students in achieving their academic and career goals. The events aim to raise awareness of the neurodivergent student experience at Austin Peay, while celebrating the efforts of students and staff who make the program successful.

FSL students are enrolled in degree-seeking programs, and staff work with them to develop the skills necessary to thrive academically, socially, and professionally.

“Ten years ago, we started with a simple belief: that autistic students have the talent and drive to succeed in college with the right support,” said Emmanuel Mejeun, FSL director. “Watching our students thrive academically, build lasting friendships, and launch meaningful careers has proven that belief true again and again.”

FSL was among the first programs of its kind in Tennessee, recognizing that autistic students often possess the intellectual ability to succeed in college but benefit from tailored support. Since its founding, the program has grown from serving 14 students in 2018 to approximately 60 students today — making it Tennessee’s largest program of its kind.

Applications are open for students interested in joining the program next year, with information sessions scheduled to learn more about its benefits.

The program offers class cohorts, peer and faculty mentorship, tutoring, study and social hours, support meetings, and more. Research shows 80% of individuals with autism have sensory processing disorder, making it harder to focus on academics. FSL addresses these needs through resources such as a sensory-friendly room in Woodward Library and a revamped Learning Lounge in the Claxton Building, offering customized tutoring and executive functioning support. The program partners with on-campus departments to host career preparation events, such as the Reverse Career Fair.

The Autism Awareness Week events support the program’s mission.

Autism Awareness Week Event Schedule

Monday, April 13th

“This week is important because it shifts the conversation from simply recognizing autism to truly embracing and supporting neurodiversity. It’s about action — creating spaces, resources, and relationships that foster belonging,” said Dr. Jena Collins, FSL coordinator.The program, based in the Eriksson College of Education, offers academic coaching, social skills development, peer mentoring, and other individualized supports to help students navigate higher education.See the full Autism Awareness Week event schedule below.

Autism Awareness Week Kickoff & Reflection Wall

Claxton Building, First Floor Lobby

8:30am – 4:30pm.

Drop by to kick off the week’s celebration. Staff will host a table with a wall of memories, FSL giveaways, Advocates for Autism information, and ways to get involved.

Tuesday, April 14th

Learning Lounge Grand Opening

Claxton Room 111

10:00am – 11:00am.

Celebrate the opening of FSL’s new tutoring and study space with coffee, pastries, and Social Bingo.

Senses & Serenity: Paint Edition

Claxton Room 111

11:00am – 1:00pm.

This sensory-friendly painting experience helps participants feel centered and recharged.

Senses & Serenity: Edible Sensory Workshop

Claxton Room 111

3:00pm – 4:30pm.

Step away from daily life and embrace creativity in this relaxing baking workshop.

Wednesday, April 15th

FSL Student Showcase

Claxton Room 111

2:30pm – 3:30pm.

Join us to celebrate our students’ work in Full Spectrum Learning. This event highlights their pride projects, including the leadership and impact of our peer coaches, tutors, and mentors.

Thursday, April 16th

Autism Forum

Claxton Room 227 or Virtual via Zoom

1:00pm – 2:00pm.

Join us for our once-a-semester Autism Forum, a conversation led by Full Spectrum Learning students sharing their experiences as autistic college students. This is a space to listen, learn, and engage as students discuss their journeys, challenges, strengths, and the supports that shaped their success.

Dr. Laura Barnett, associate dean of the Eriksson College of Education, will return as the keynote speaker.

Friday, April 17th

Decade of Belonging Celebration

Sundquist Science Complex E106A or Virtual via Zoom

4:30pm – 6:30pm.

This anniversary event honors the journey and the people behind it. We invite community and campus partners, volunteers (past and present), mentors, staff (past and present), current students, graduates, and their families to reflect on the lives, milestones, and relationships that have been impacted and shaped by our mission.

We’ll celebrate our progress and look ahead with hope and commitment. In-person and virtual attendance options are available. Speakers include Dr. John R. McConnell III, dean of the Eriksson College of Education; Dr. Laura Barnett, associate dean; and Emmanuel Mejeun, FSL director.

Saturday, April 18th

Outdoor Sensory Friendly Music and Movement

AP Bowl (outside Morgan University Center)

1:30 – 3 p.m.

Join us outdoors for a refreshing afternoon of movement and music designed for accessibility, in partnership with the APSU Department of Music.

We’ll start with a gentle, inclusive yoga session focused on relaxation and mindful connection, followed by a live concert in an open-air setting. This event is sensory-friendly, offering a welcoming environment where guests can participate comfortably – whether stretching, swaying, or enjoying the music at their own pace.

If You Go:

All Autism Awareness Week events are free and open to the community. Interested individuals can RSVP on .

For more information about Full Spectrum Learning or to get involved, visit apsu.edu/full-spectrum-learning or email fullspectrumlearning@apsu.edu.

About Full Spectrum Learning

Full Spectrum Learning at Austin Peay State University supports autistic students with academic coaching, peer mentoring, and social skills programming. The program fosters a campus environment that supports neurodivergent students’ academic success and helps them build connections.

Visit apsu.edu/full-spectrum-learning.