Clarksville Obituary: Peggy Lynn Griffey

Clarksville, TN – Peggy Lynn Griffey, age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3rd, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville Campus.

Peggy was born in Montgomery County, TN on September 12th, 1951 to the late James R. (Bun) Smith and Lynne Chandler. Peggy was also preceded in death by her son, David Chandler Griffey and brother, Charles “Chuck’ Smith.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband, David Griffey; daughters, Kasey Griffey and Schuyler Frazier; sister, Betty Jo Suiter; grandchildren, Emily, Allison, Dakota, Kayse, Chasity, Brianna, Chloe, Dustin, Dawson, John David, and Lainey; along with 9 great grandchildren.

Peggy found joy in life’s simple and meaningful moments. She loved spending time in the kitchen, where her cooking brought comfort and togetherness. Her passion for gardening reflected her nurturing spirit, as she took pride in watching things grow and bloom under her care. Peggy also enjoyed sewing, creating with her hands and sharing those creations with others.

Above all, Peggy treasured time with her family. Her love, warmth, and dedication to her family will always be remembered.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pat VanDyke officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com