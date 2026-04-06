Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 6th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 6th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Isabell is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit with her out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Snare is a young female Hound mix. She is fully vetted, will be microchipped and is already spayed so she can go home the same day.

Oden is a young male Sheepdog mix. Current on all shots and neutered so Oden can go home the same day. Come visit him out in the yard.

Brice is a one year old male Pit Bull/Boxer mix. He is vetted, neutered and can go home the same day. Brice gets along with other dogs but while he loves kids he has a bit too much energy for young children. He will do fine with children 10 and older possibly. Brice needs a family willing to keep working with him on leash manners and letting him be part of the family. Very loving, sweet boy.

Tinkerbell is a young female Siamese cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Travis is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is very playful and has been with other cats and has been around children as well. Travis can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion. **He is at the Ft. Campbell location so please call 931.472.5820 and they will tell you how to get a day pass to come to the shelter on Post.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Pinocchio is a domestic shorthair kitten. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He did test positive for FIV which is not spread to other cats or people but it is an immune system issue that just needs to be monitored, but FIV positive cats live very long healthy lives! He is playful and sweet and will make an excellent companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FeLV neg, FIV positive, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. FIV+ is not a death sentence and cats with this can live long healthy lives. She has the most easy going personality and will make a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Hunter is a 2 year old Shepherd mix.Vetted, neutered and house trained. Hunter gets along with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He is crate trained as well. Very excitable, life loving, happy go lucky dog! He’d make a great hiking and jogging buddy too. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Diesel is a 4 and a half year old male Miniature Pinscher. He is fully vetted, neutered , microchipped and house/crate trained. Good around kids and other dogs too.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Liberty is a sweet 4 year old female Black & White/Tuxedo mix. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is fine with older children who respect her space and loves playing chase with her feather wands and laser pointer. She’s happy catching a nap on the back of the couch or in a cat tree.

She dislikes being held for long periods of time but is content curling up next to you. She is on a special diet ( Hills) for urinary issues ( Stones) or wet food and just needs time to adjust to her new home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go towww.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ninja is a one year old female Labrador/Great Dane mix. She is the perfect blend of gentle soul and total comedian. Fully vetted, spayed and house/ kennel trained. Ninja has done well around cats and dogs and just due to her size and energy, plus not realizing how big she is, she might do better around older children.

Despite her size she is all sweetness and charm. Ninja is currently in boarding and training class to reinforce her commands and skills. The trainer will continue her lessons with her new family to make sure she is set up for a lifetime of success. What a wonderful opportunity to help bond with her.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ninja or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Zuzu is a 2 year old male Catahoula Leopard/Pointer mix. Fully vetted, neutered, crate/house trained and good with other dogs. He is shy at first and takes a minute to warm up but does very well with other dogs. Meet and greets are required if any other dogs are in the home.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Lovie is a beautiful, gentle female Lab mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is approximately 2 years old and ideally should be the only dog in the home so she can get all the attention. She does fine around other dogs, cats and children and might be able to share the love with a calm, easy going sibling.

She will require a fenced yard as might also have a little bird dog in her mix and is a bit too excited when off leash. Long walks, hikes, and outdoor adventures will help her channel her energy and is a great bonding experience.

Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous girl has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy. For more information call: 931-801-1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Betsie is a female 3-year-old wirehaired Terrier. She is vetted, spayed and will use the dog door

but you will need to train her to your house situation for bathroom trips. She is very sweet and sensitive and will start HW treatment shortly which the rescue pays for. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Isla is a 7-8 month old female Tortoiseshell kitty. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Isla needs a very calm environment as she is slow to warm up at first but as she is more comfortable she will gradually start playing with toys all the while building trust with her people. Very sweet personality and will be a great addition to your home.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com