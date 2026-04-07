APSU Men’s Golf Takes Seventh at Racer Intercollegiate

Paducah, KY – After shooting a seven-under 65 in the final round, Patton Samuels finished as the individual runner-up, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to a seventh-place finish at Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University shot one-under 287 in the final round to post an aggregate score of 14-over 878. The Governors, who tied for seventh with UT Martin, finished one shot behind sixth-place Southern Illinois and four shots behind fifth-place SIU Edwardsville. Chattanooga won The Racer Intercollegiate with a score of 19-under 845, while the Mocs’ Evan Rogers shot seven-under 209 to claim individual medalist honors by a single stroke.

Samuels carded eight birdies in the final round, with six birdies on the back nine and a streak of five-straight from holes No. 14-18, to post the best single-round score of the tournament by three shots. Samuels also picked up 24 spots on the leaderboard in the final round to claim his third runner-up finish of the season with a score of six-under 210.

Samuels’ final round score of 65 is tied for the ninth-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay State University history.

Zach Olsen also picked up a dozen spots on the leaderboard in the final round, shooting one-over 73 to finish tied for 39th with a score of six-over 222. Parker Elkins shot two-over 74 in the final round to gain nine spots on the field and finish tied for 49th with a score of eight-over 224.

Jack Dyer provided the final counting score for the Govs, shooting three-over 75 in the third round to also finish tied for 49th with a score of eight-over 224. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay, John Mark Mills shot six-over 78 in the third round and finished tied for 69th with a score of 230.

While competing as an individual, Jackson Wise shot seven-over 79 in the final round and finished tied for 65th with a score of 229. Also competing as individuals, Grady Cox shot an 81 in the final round to finish tied for 71st with a score of 231, and Will Swigart shot a career-low, two-over 74 in the final round to finish in 77th with a score of 233.

With the regular season in the books, Austin Peay State University is back in action when it competes at the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championships, April 21st-23rd, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.