APSU Softball Star Cameron Grayson Throws 8 Scoreless Innings, Wins ASUN Pitcher of the Week Award

Jacksonville, FL – After tossing 8.0 scoreless innings during a series sweep of Bellarmine, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior pitcher Cameron Grayson was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced Monday.

Grayson started in the circle during Game 2 against the Knights, allowing just two hits and tossing a pair of perfect frames in her 3.0 innings of work. The Governors defeated BU 15-0 in the win, totaling a season-high in runs and hits (17). Grayson faced 11 batters, while forcing nine ground balls.

The following day, Grayson entered in relief in the bottom of the first inning, facing a 3-0 deficit and runners on first and second base. After surrendering a hit – just one of four she would surrender on the day – Grayson and the Governors’ defense stranded the three Knights following a pop up, infield fly, and ground out.

Austin Peay State University scored 11 unanswered runs in the finale, with Grayson pitching the remainder of the game to secure APSU’s first series sweep since the first weekend of the 2025 ASUN slate.

On the week as a whole, Grayson sported a 0.0 ERA with a 2-0 record, six hits allowed with none for extra bases, one walk, and held opposing batters to a .200 average.

Grayson is the first Governor to earn an ASUN weekly honor this season and becomes just the third Governor to be tabbed the ASUN Pitcher of the Week, and the first since APSU alumna Samantha Miener last April.

Grayson and the Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action this week when they host Middle Tennessee in a Tuesday 4:00pm contest at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville.