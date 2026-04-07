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Clarksville Obituary: Carol Jean Galbreath

December 27th, 1958 — April 3rd, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Carol Jean Galbreath
Carol Jean Galbreath

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Carol Jean Galbreath, age 67 of Clarksville, formerly of Michigan, passed away Friday, April 3rd, 2026 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Clarksville.

Carol was born December 27th, 1958 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late Clarence Berryman and Ruth Goff Berryman. After her school years she became a wife and mother, and made a loving home. She enjoyed being outside and planting. She liked to feed the birds and enjoyed watching ghost hunting videos on YouTube. She also enjoyed the hunt for Big Foot.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Galbreath, her parents, Clarence and Ruth Berryman, and her sister, Sandy Locricchio.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Melissa Lewis (James) and Erica Galbreath both of Clarksville; four sisters, Betty Heston (Bob) of Michigan, Pat Przystup (Joe) of Clarksville; Pam Berryman of Michigan, and Kathie Berryman of Michigan. She also leaves four grandchildren, Clarissa Samuel, Alexandria Osterman, Aaliyah Osterman, and Ashley Osterman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carol Jean Galbreath, please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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