Clarksville Obituary: Carol Jean Galbreath

Clarksville, TN – Carol Jean Galbreath, age 67 of Clarksville, formerly of Michigan, passed away Friday, April 3rd, 2026 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Clarksville.

Carol was born December 27th, 1958 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late Clarence Berryman and Ruth Goff Berryman. After her school years she became a wife and mother, and made a loving home. She enjoyed being outside and planting. She liked to feed the birds and enjoyed watching ghost hunting videos on YouTube. She also enjoyed the hunt for Big Foot.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Galbreath, her parents, Clarence and Ruth Berryman, and her sister, Sandy Locricchio.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Melissa Lewis (James) and Erica Galbreath both of Clarksville; four sisters, Betty Heston (Bob) of Michigan, Pat Przystup (Joe) of Clarksville; Pam Berryman of Michigan, and Kathie Berryman of Michigan. She also leaves four grandchildren, Clarissa Samuel, Alexandria Osterman, Aaliyah Osterman, and Ashley Osterman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.