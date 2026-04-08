APSU Men’s Tennis Falls 5-1 to Tennessee Tech in Home Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Tennessee Tech 5-1, Wednesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay’s pairings of Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet and Bodi van Galen, and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-3 in their matches to their Tennessee Tech opponents. Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski left their match unfinished at 4-4.

In singles, Ranciaro dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision from the No. 6 position, while Loubser fell in a pair of 6-2 sets from the No. 1 court. Tennessee Tech then clinched the win with a 6-3, 6-3 win from the No. 3 court. With the result decided, the Govs and Golden Eagles Hormaza split the final two matches, with Golden Eagles winning a three-set match on the No. 4 court and Glen Arnet earning the APSU Govs’ lone point of the afternoon with a 6-1, 7-6 victory from the No. 5 court.

Results

Doubles

1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Alex Alvarez / Davids Spaks (TTU), unfinished at 4-4

2. Oliver Dao / Christian Cappuccini (TTU) def. Vincent Lu / Glen Arnet (APSU), 6-3

3. Diego Munoz / Murilo Burckhardt (TTU) def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 2

Singles

1. Oliver Dao (TTU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-3, 6-2

2. Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Diego Munoz (TTU), unfinished at 5-7, 1-0

3. Murilo Burckhardt (TTU) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-3, 6-3

4. Ricard Yepez (TTU) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-1, 3-6, 10-6

5. Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Christian Cappuccini (TTU), 6-1, 7-6

6. Linus Rohlin (TTU) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-2, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 1, 3, 4, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for its penultimate match of the 2026 season when it faces Alabama on Friday in a 11:am match at the Curry Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.