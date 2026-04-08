City of Clarksville Program Helps Eligible Residents Fix Roofs, Wiring, and AC at No Cost

Clarksville, TN – For many homeowners, issues like a leaking roof, unsafe wiring, or a broken air conditioning unit aren’t just inconvenient, they can make a home unsafe or unlivable.

This spring and summer, the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department (CNCS) is reminding residents that help is available through its Home Repair Program, which provides no-cost assistance for most critical home repairs.

As temperatures rise and seasonal storms pass through the region, small maintenance issues can quickly turn into major problems. The Home Repair Program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income homeowners address these concerns early, which protects both their homes and their health.

Eligible repairs may include:

Repairing or replacing broken air conditioning units to keep homes cool during extreme heat

Fixing leaking roofs or storm-related damage

Addressing plumbing issues such as leaking pipes or water damage

Correcting unsafe electrical conditions or outdated wiring

Replacing damaged windows and doors to improve energy efficiency and security

Repairing flooring that creates tripping hazards

Making structural repairs to ensure the home is safe and stable

Installing accessibility features like ramps or grab bars for seniors or individuals with disabilities

“No one should have to live in unsafe conditions simply because they can’t afford necessary repairs,” said LaVon Bracey, Program Manager for the City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services Department. “This program is about protecting families, preserving homes, and strengthening our community… especially during seasons when homes are under the most stress.”

To qualify, applicants must meet income eligibility requirements, reside within Clarksville city limits, and be current on their property taxes.

The application process is simple, and staff are available to assist residents every step of the way. Residents are encouraged to apply now to take advantage of spring and summer repair opportunities before funding is exhausted.

To learn more or apply, visit www.clarksvilletn.gov/1372/Home-Repair-Program or call 931.648.6133.

Take the first step toward a safer, more secure home today with support from CNCS.

About Neighborhood and Community Services

The City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department works to build thriving, inclusive neighborhoods by providing supportive services, community development initiatives, and housing assistance programs to improve the quality of life for all Clarksville residents.

The Department’s mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve and create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for underserved populations.