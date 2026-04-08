Clarksville Obituary: Reams Kindrey Clements

Clarksville, TN – Reams Kindrey Clements, age 83, of Palmyra, TN passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Kenny”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, April 10th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 9th, 2026, and again on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Alsobrooks Cemetery in Houston County, TN.

Kenny entered this life on May 14th, 1942, in Houston County, TN to the late Reams and Sarah Jane Clements. He enjoyed playing his banjo and was an enthusiast of drag racing. Kenny was skilled in autobody work, dedicating much of his time to restoring and painting cars after wrecks. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, like drinking Coca-Cola and watching episodes of Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Robin Hogue (Rusty), as well as his other children, Billy Joe Clements, Angel Michelle (Scott), and Kandy Clinard (Paul); siblings, Gary Clements (Genia), Dr. Bettie Jane McIllwain (Mac), and Charlotte McCullough (Mac). Kenny also leaves behind four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com