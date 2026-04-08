Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Office Closed April 9th, Reopens April 10th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Office (MCVSO) will be closed on Thursday, April 9th, 2026, to allow staff to participate in mandatory training provided by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

This training enables team members to remain up to date on the latest policies, benefits, and resources available to better serve local veterans and their families.

The MCVSO will resume normal business hours on Friday, April 10th. Residents are encouraged to reach out before or after the closure for assistance.

For more services from MCVSO, visit https://mcgtn.org/vso