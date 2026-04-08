Nashville Sounds Shut Out 5-0 by Gwinnett Stripers in Game Two

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds dropped game two of the series 5-0 against the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday and was limited to just two hits by another strong pitching effort for the Stripers. RHP Garrett Stallings was strong in his own right on the mound for the Sounds, working four scoreless innings without a decision.

Stallings pitched around a leadoff walk to start his outing by retiring the next three in order in the bottom of the first. He then earned the second of his four strikeouts on the night to work around a two-out single in the second to strand another Stripers baserunner.

The right-hander then quickly erased another leadoff walk in the third by picking the runner off first before retiring the next three in order. His only three-up, three-down frame came in his last of work when his night ended after a successful challenge by his battery mate, Ramon Rodriguez, and a strikeout of Ben Gamel in the bottom of the fourth.

Braves’ no. 3-rated prospect Didier Fuentes followed up no. 2-rated prospect JR Ritchie’s seven-inning quality start from Tuesday night with six scoreless frames against the talented Sounds lineup on Wednesday. Fuentes struck out eight Nashville batters to help work around his four walks on the evening. Luke Adams, the Brewers no. 13-rated prospect collected both of Nashville’s hits on Wednesday night, and both came against Fuentes.

[470cener]

Adams led off the top of the fourth with a single and added a one-out single in the sixth that served as one of the limited scoring opportunities Nashville had for the game. Fuentes responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end his night, and the last scoring chance the Sounds had for the game. Nashville ended the game 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Stripers put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth off right-hander Easton McGee in just 0.2 IP and five hits as the right-hander took the loss. Joe Corbett and Brian Fitzpatrick tag-teamed the remaining 3.1 IP on the mound for the Sounds and allowed just two hits and an unearned run with four combined strikeouts. The bullpen combination of Victor Mederos and Ian Hamilton tossed three perfect innings in relief of Fuentes with four strikeouts to end the ballgame.

Nashville will look to bounce back and avoid dropping a third straight to Gwinnett when the two teams resume the series on Thursday night. First pitch from Gwinnett Field is scheduled for 6:05pm. Brewers no. 27-rated prospect Coleman Crow (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will look to build off two strong starts to begin his season against 39-year-old Carlos Carrasco and the Stripers.