Clarksville Obituary: Dorinda Michelle Davis

Clarksville, TN – Our beloved Dorinda Michelle Davis, affectionately known to her family and close friends as “Michelle,” peacefully departed this life on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 53 years old.

Born on November 22nd, 1973, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, Michelle was the cherished daughter of the late Tommy Caudle and Annette Norfleet, both of whom preceded her in death.

From a young age, Michelle accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Port Royal Community. Her devotion to God and her church family was steadfast. She served with grace, humility, and diligence as the church clerk, always offering a warm smile and a willing heart.

Michelle was educated in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and proudly graduated from Clarksville High School in 1992. She later dedicated five years of service to TruGreen as a Customer Service Representative, where she was known for her kindness, professionalism, and genuine care for others, until her health no longer allowed her to continue.

On September 12th, 2009, Michelle was united in holy matrimony to Billy Davis. Their union was filled with joy, laughter, and unwavering companionship. Together, they shared nineteen beautiful years of love and partnership.

Michelle’s life was marked by compassion, quiet strength, and enduring love for her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Billy Davis; her brothers-in-law: Rev. John (Wendfred) Davis, Tyrone (Lisa) Davis, Calvin Davis, all of Alabama; sisters-in-law: Barbara Jean Davis and Cavlava Davis, all of Alabama; her loving uncles: Charles (Nora) Norfleet, Forest Park, GA, and Archie Caudle, Clarksville, TN; her dear aunts: Minnie Watkins, Bretha Norfleet, and Dorothy Caudle, all of Clarksville, TN; and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Michelle’s legacy of faith, service, and love will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Her gentle spirit and compassionate heart touched many lives, and her memory will continue to shine brightly.