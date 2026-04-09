North Tennessee Tractor and Auction Announces 4th Annual Spring Consignment Auction set for April 11th and 13th

Cumberland Furnace, TN – North Tennessee Tractor and Auction will host its 4th annual Spring Farm and Construction Equipment Consignment Auction on Saturday, April 11th, and Monday, April 13th, 2026.

The Saturday auction will begin at 9:00am and will be conducted both in person and online. The Monday auction will start at 6:00pm and will be held online only. Organizers expect a large turnout, with more than 900 items available on Saturday and approximately 600 items featured in the Monday event.

The auction will include consignments from homeowners, farmers, estates, construction businesses, and more.

“I’ve spent 35 years selling equipment and nearly six years in the auction business. With over three decades of experience in buying, selling, trading, and now auctioning equipment, we’re proud to serve our friends, family, and loyal customers. We’re looking forward to a strong turnout this Saturday,” said Bryan Knight.

Items up for bid include a wide range of tractors—from a 1940s Massey Harris to a 2024 John Deere—along with like-new CASE IH equipment. Additional inventory includes trailers, hay equipment, bush hogs, implements, riding mowers, zero-turn mowers, Tarter head catchers, storage containers, fencing, golf carts, ATVs, scooters, and much more.

“Our goal is simple: to serve you, your company, and those you trust by providing a smooth, straightforward auction experience—with no hidden fees or hassles, guaranteed,” Knight stated.

Whether you plan to attend in person or bid from home, North Tennessee Tractor and Auction offers a great opportunity to find quality equipment and competitive deals. Community members are encouraged to come out Saturday to experience the excitement of the live auction or take part online in either event. With hundreds of items available and something for everyone, this year’s Spring Auction is shaping up to be one you won’t want to miss.

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About North Tennessee Tractor and Auction

North Tennessee Tractor and Auction is a trusted, locally focused business specializing in the buying, selling, trading, and auctioning of quality equipment. With decades of industry experience, the team is dedicated to providing honest service and a straightforward, hassle-free experience for farmers, contractors, and equipment owners. Built on strong relationships with customers, friends, and the community, North Tennessee Tractor and Auction prides itself on transparency, reliability, and delivering value at every auction.

North Tennessee Tractor and Auction is located at 5755 Louise Road, Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee.

For more information, call 931.216.4910, visit www.nttallc.com or find them on Facebook.

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