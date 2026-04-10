APSU Lacrosse Welcomes Jacksonville for Early Morning ASUN Contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for its sixth Atlantic Sun Conference game when it faces Jacksonville on Saturday for a 10:00am game at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-10) is coming off a two-point loss to Kennesaw State last weekend. Kearston Jackson led the Governors with three goals in the decision, while Kayla Hobday was second on the team with two assists.

Jacksonville is second in the ASUN standings with an 8-4 overall record and 4-1 mark in ASUN action. Jacksonville enters Saturday’s game following a 10-9 overtime loss against #15 Colorado, with Colorado scoring the game-winner and lone score of the overtime period with three minutes remaining.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

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For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team prepares for its final road trip of the regular season when it faces Stetson for a Saturday 12:00pm CT game at the Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida.