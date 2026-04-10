APSU Theatre & Dance Presents “LIZZIE: The Musical” at Gotcher Theatre April 16th–19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre & Dance, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will present LIZZIE: The Musical from April 16th-19th, 2026, in the Mike and Sara Gotcher Theatre, located in the Trahern Building at APSU.

A rock musical, LIZZIE explores the story behind Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her parents with an axe in 1892. Due to the mature themes of this story, this show is most suitable for attendees 16 and older.

“LIZZIE is a complete celebration of feminine rage and power, told through the lens of rock music,” said director and choreographer Zakk Mannella, an assistant professor in the APSU Department of Theatre & Dance. “It is one of the highest energy, highest impact shows I’ve had the pleasure of directing and choreographing, and even through the grunge and the rhinestones, a beautiful and touching story is told.”

Manella said LIZZIE also represents a milestone for the department’s production capabilities.

“The technical aspects of this show include things we have never been able to feature here at APSU, so it’s an exciting celebration from all angles of theatre arts,” he said. “You won’t want to miss this production. Come support our cast of insanely talented graduating seniors as they perform in their final show here at APSU.”

The cast includes Kaiya Richmond (Lizzie Borden), Alexandria Pyka (Alice Russell), Juliette Orihuela (Bridget Sullivan), and Mia Bolton (Emma Borden). Understudies include Presley Boyne, Emily Standridge, Lily Reynolds, and Peyton Ellis.

Tickets are $10.00 for APSU students, faculty, staff, military, and seniors, and $15.00 for adults. They can be purchased by visiting the Department of Theatre & Dance Box Office website, emailing boxoffice@apsu.edu , or calling 931.221.7379.

For more information about this production, contact APSU Department of Theatre & Dance Chair Talon Beeson at beesont@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/.

About the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, or audition, or in any dance company. It offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts with concentrations in acting, dance, design, musical theatre, and stage management, as well as a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in theatre and dance.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU. CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.