Austin Peay State University Baseball Loses Opener to North Alabama 9-3

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped its series opener against North Alabama, Friday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University jumped in front early after putting up a two-run first for the lead. With two outs in the inning and senior Zion Taylor on first base, he stole second before advancing to third on a passed ball.

Taylor would then score on a double to the left-center alley off the bat of junior Ty Wisdom. Graduate Andres Matias followed up with a base hit to shallow center field, allowing Wisdom to score from second.

North Alabama would cut its deficit in half in the top of the fourth when Dylan Coleman hit a solo home run off the Governors’ starter, junior Cody Airington, down the right field line, which wrapped around the pole. They would score three more in the fifth on an RBI double to right and a passed ball, as the Lions took a 4-2 lead.

The Lions would put up two more runs in the top of the sixth, extending their lead to four, before Matias collected his second hit of the night with a solo blast to dead center, for the Governors’ third run of the game.

North Alabama would go on to score three more runs over the next three innings, making it a 9-3 final.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns for game two of their weekend series against North Alabama, starting on Saturday at 2:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.