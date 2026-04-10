Austin Peay State University Softball Hosts Lipscomb in Key Weekend Series Highlighted by Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts Lipscomb for Senior Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The Governors and Bisons begin the series with a Saturday 2:00pm doubleheader before concluding the series with a Senior Day Sunday 1:00pm game.

Following Sunday’s game, Austin Peay State University will recognize its six graduating seniors – Emilee Baker, Ashlyn Dulaney, Sammie Shelander, Alanah Jones, Shelby Allen, and Emberly Nichols.

Austin Peay (24-16, 6-6 ASUN) is coming off an 11-5 loss to Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Katie Raper tallied her 13th home run of the season in the decision against the Blue Raiders. The junior utility player sits second on the team, fourth in the ASUN and fifth all-time in single-season home runs.

Raper is proceeded in home runs by Brie Howard’s ASUN-best 18 thus far. Howard needs just one more home run to break the single-season home run record which has been held by current APSU assistant coach Danielle Liermann since 2019. Three weeks ago, Howard surpassed Liermann’s previous record of 52 RBI in a single season and currently ranks fifth in the NCAA with 59.

In the circle, the APSU Govs have been led by Alanah Jones, who paces the ASUN Conference in both appearances and complete games with 26 and eight, respectively, while her 18 starts and 115.0 innings pitched are second across the league.

The reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week, Cameron Grayson is second on APSU with a 4.22 ERA, 22 appearances, 13 starts, and 76.1 innings pitched. Grayson tallied a 0.0 ERA last weekend where she went 2-0 and allowed just six hits against Bellarmine.

The Governors’ 6-6 conference record has it in the middle of the ASUN Gold Division standings, four games behind division leader North Alabama, and four games above Lipscomb (9-29, 2-10 ASUN) who sits in last place amongst the conference.

Macyn Kirby leads Lipscomb with 52 hits and a .464 batting average this season, both of which rank second in the ASUN and Top 50 nationally. In the circle, Brooke Beam paces the team with a 4.31 ERA, a 3-10 record, and 89.1 innings pitched.

This weekend’s games, and all ASUN Conference series, are broadcast live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for their final midweek of the season when they face UT Martin in a Tuesday 4:00pm contest at the Henderson County Sports Complex in Lexington, Tennessee. The game against the Skyhawks begins a seven-game road trip for the Governors, who then face North Alabama, April 18th-19th, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium in Florence, Alabama.