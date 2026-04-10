Montgomery County Government Now Accepting Applications for Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program Through May 20th

Montgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2026-2027 Montgomery County Mayor’s Emerging Leaders (MEL) Program are now open and will be accepted through May 20th, 2026.

The MEL program is for local high school students entering 10th through 12th grade who are interested in learning how local government works through attendance and participation in committee meetings and county activities.

Beginning in August 2026 and running through January 2027, the program provides students with a basic understanding of various aspects of county government. Participants select committees to engage with and are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings as part of their experience.

“This program gives students the opportunity to interact with county government and better understand what is happening in government at a local level. I really enjoy having them join our committees and meetings. We welcome their questions and curiosity and encourage them to share their unique perspectives,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Eligibility:

Must live in Montgomery County and have at least a 2.5 GPA

Submit 3 letters of recommendation; one must be from a teacher or counselor.

Requirements: Scholarship and end-of-program certificate require all criteria to be met.

Attend 6 Committee Meetings

Complete 3 program activities

Check in to verify attendance at meetings and activities

Applications for the 2026-2027 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program are available on the Montgomery County Communications page at montgomerytn.gov/comm.

For questions or to request an application, contact Valerie Linares at vjlinares@montgomerytn.gov or Michelle Hueffmeier at mrhueffmeier@montgomerytn.gov