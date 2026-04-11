APSU Beach Volleyball Sweeps Opening Day of Austin Peay Invite

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 2-0 in its fist matches of the Austin Peay Invite, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility. The Governors swept Southwest Baptist 5-0, before earning a 4-1 victory against Eastern Illinois.

The APSU Govs started with their third 5-0 win of the season against Southwest Baptist, with all five pairs winning in straight sets. Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell allowed only 17 points across their pair of sets, winning both frames 21-11 and 21-6 from the No. 2 court.

The APSU Govs then won a 4-1 match against Eastern Illinois in their final contest of the day. Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hulltquist earned a straight-set victory in the first flight on the No. 4 court, winning 21-12 and 21-17.

Hope and Boswell won in straight sets on Court No.2, and Grace Austin and Isabella Rusell clinched the match with a straight set win on Court No.1. Sage Raby and Alyson Cooper cemented the win with a 15-10 third set win on court No.3.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is right back in Clarksville on Saturday to close the regular season. They will take on Missouri State at 8:00am, and then in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 4:00pm for Senior Day. Senior Day recognitions will take place prior to the game against the Golden Eagles

Results: Austin Peay vs. Southwest Baptist

1. Grace Austin/Isabella Rusell (APSU) def. Addi Fanning/Melanie Cox (SBU) 21-18, 21-5

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Bre Perez/Maya Keller (SBU) 21-11, 21-6

3. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Reagan Hoerning/Abbey Garner (SBU) 21-11, 21-10

4. Sage Raby/Alyson Cooper(APSU) def. Rory Stanley/Sara Younkin (SBU) 21-15, 21-9

5. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) def. Fayth Kaminski/savannah chance (SBU) 21-5, 21-12

Results: Austin Peay vs. Eastern Illinois

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Jorah Rutter/Laura Paniagua (EIU) 21-13, 21-10

2. Bailey Hope/ Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Lilli Amettis/Sylvia Hasz (EIU) 21-16, 21-19

3.Alyson Cooper/Sage Raby (APSU) def. Emma Schroeder/Ariadna Pereles (EIU) 21-13, 22-24, 15-10

4. Addi Hulquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Anaya Rawlinson/Katie Kopshever (EIU) 21-12, 21-17

5. Alanys Nieves/Tori Mohesky (EIU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-16, 21-14