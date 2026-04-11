Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fallbrook Lane Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Fallbrook Lane and vicinity on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at 9:00am for water valve replacement.

The following streets will be included in the water outage and low water pressure during the work.

Fallbrook Lane (Oakland Road to Priest Street)

Oakland Road (Cherry Blossom Lane to Meriwether Road)

Priest Street (Fallbrook Lane to 3705 Priest Street)

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement and restoring water service by approximately 5:00pm.