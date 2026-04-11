Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fallbrook Lane Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Fallbrook Lane and vicinity on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at 9:00am for water valve replacement.
The following streets will be included in the water outage and low water pressure during the work.
- Fallbrook Lane (Oakland Road to Priest Street)
- Oakland Road (Cherry Blossom Lane to Meriwether Road)
- Priest Street (Fallbrook Lane to 3705 Priest Street)
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement and restoring water service by approximately 5:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com