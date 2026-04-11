Clarksville Obituary: Ernest Edward Carpenter

Clarksville, TN – Ernest Edward Carpenter, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2026. He was longingly known to many as “Ernie”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Elizabeth Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a Masonic Service beginning at 6:00pm. The family will receive friends again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Ernie entered this life on March 6th, 1939, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Cordie and Willie Killebrew Carpenter. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and worked alongside his father at Carpenter’s Garage, before his career and retirement from Trane.

Ernie was also a member of New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Queen City Masonic Lodge #761. In his younger years, Ernie spent many hours at the dirt track, where he earned the title of Champion in 1957. His passion extended beyond racing—he was also a well-respected mechanic, building hundreds of race car motors for fellow drivers over the years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Lance Edward Carpenter, and granddaughter, Lori Beth Eads.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Maybelle Welch Carpenter; children, Mike Carpenter and Cindy Knight (Raymond); sisters, Frances Sumner (Bob), and Florence Fletcher (Mike); grandchildren, Casey Morgan (Billy), Amy Sams (Ben), Sam Knight, Ashley Carpenter, and Teri Traylor; great-grandchildren, Hallie Morgan, Keaton Morgan, Parker Morgan, Avah Sams, Lylah Sams, and Reagan Carpenter; great-great-granddaughter, Ensley.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Ahava Healthcare and Suncrest Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com