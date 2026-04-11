Clarksville Obituary: Jo Michael Reeves

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Jo Michael Reeves was born April 15th, 1956 in Clarksville, Tennessee to parents, Charles and Earlene Reeves. Surrounded by his family, James transitioned from this earthly dwelling in exchange for eternal rest on April 5th, 2026.

Michael accepted Christ at an early age and was member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist church in Trenton, Kentucky. Michael attended Clarksville Montgomery County Schools and was a graduate of Clarksville High School Class of 1975.

Michael married Debbie Strayhorn in 1981. Michael worked various jobs in Clarksville, most being in the field of manufacturing

Michael enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved fishing, cooking, and playing cards.

Mr. Reeves leaves to cherish his memory- Vannessa Moore, Clarksville, TN, Devoted friend for many years Regina Tibbs, stepdaughter Danchelle Lemon, 3 grandsons, loving cousin, Alonzo Poindexter, devoted niece Sheryl Reeves and a host of loving nieces and nephews