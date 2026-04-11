Nashville Sounds Drop Heartbreaker to Gwinnett Stripers 6-5 as Error Decides Game

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds dropped their third game of this week’s series to the Gwinnett Stripers 6-5 in heartbreaking fashion Friday night as a risky throw to third scored the game-winning run for the Stripers in the bottom of the ninth. Brock Wilken recorded his first career Triple-A homer in the loss.

Both teams were blanked for two and a half innings including left-hander Robert Gasser allowing back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the first but were instantly denied as Gasser caught Jair Carmargo stealing third base to get out of the frame. He added a 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the second which included a lineout, fly out and a groundout.

That didn’t last long as Gasser got into trouble in the bottom of the third inning and allowed his first runs of the season. The Stripers tacked on four consecutive runs with an RBI-single, a stolen base and the first two costly fielding errors. The damage continued with a two-run shot to left field from Aaron Schunk to end the inning with a 4-0 deficit.

The Sounds answered right back in the top of the fourth inning as Luis Lara continued his hot start to the season adding a team-leading 14th hit of the season up the middle, while Luke Adams followed with his own single into right field to put runners at the corners. Jeferson Quero plated the first run of the night for the Sounds as he grounded out into a double play and scored Lara, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Right-hander Kaleb Bowman entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out in the frame as Gasser wrapped up his night working 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four batters in the process. Bowman got the last two outs of the frame as Quero caught a Striper stealing second, then a groundout to Jett Williams capped off a scoreless inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Sounds cut into the Stripers lead again as Greg Jones led off the inning with a single. Then, Leonard ripped his fourth double of the season to center field and scored a speedy Jones for the 4-2 deficit. Three Sounds managed to get on base as Jacob Hurtubise was hit by pitch, while Williams and Lara drew back-to-back walks threatening to score again, but Adams popped out in the infield to end the inning.

The Stripers added to their lead with a sac fly to center field and gave them the 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a quiet seventh from both teams, the Sounds bats came alive again in the top of the eighth inning as Quero hit a one-out chopped single towards third and beat the bobbled exchange from the Stripers pitcher. Wilken wasted no time as he crushed his first career Triple-A homer to left field for a two-run shot and cut the Stripers lead down to 5-4.

Heading into the top of the ninth, the Sounds had one last opportunity to add more runs to their line, and Hurtubise came in clutch with his first hit of the season in a Sounds uniform with a lead-off single. After Hurtubise recorded his first stolen base, Ramón Rodríguez followed with an RBI-double to left field and drove Hurtubise home for the 5-5 game.

But that wasn’t enough as the Sounds added two costly errors in the bottom of the ninth, leading to the walk-off win for Gwinnett. The first batter reached base on a bobbling error made my Leonard, after the next batter grounded out and advanced the runner to second, left-hander Drew Rom tossed a wild pitch in which the ball rolled behind Quero and the veteran catcher attempted to get the runner out at third but the ball deflected off the bag and passed Wilken in the outfield for the Stripers 6-5 walk-off win.

The Nashville Sounds continue their six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm CT.