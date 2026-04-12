APSU Women’s Golf Erased 13-Stroke Deficit, Defeat Murray State in Playoff Victory at Jan Weaver Invitational

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team rallied Sunday with a final-round 4-under 284 to erase a 13-stroke deficit and defeat Murray State in a playoff to win the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

Trailing by 13 strokes after the opening day, the Governors surged behind a 4-under 68 from Ella Arnzen and a 3-under 69 from Jordin Cowing to pull even with the Racers and force a playoff. Austin Peay secured the victory on the extra hole, earning its second tournament win of the season.

Cowing claimed medalist honors, finishing with a 4-under 212 for the tournament.

Arnzen’s four under 68 gave her a 214 tournament total for a tie for second-place finish.

Jillian Breedlove shot a final round four over 76 for a 220 tournament total to finish in ninth place. Abby Hirtzel finished in a tie for 12th place after a final round two over 74 gave her a 222 total.

Makenna Cox rounded out the APSU Govs’ scoring lineup with a final round one over 73, giving her a 225 for a tie for 18th place finish.

Abby Jimenez, Katie Roberts, and Autumn Spencer competed as individuals. Jimenez had a final round four over 76 to finish in a tie for 16th place. Roberts ended the tournament in a tie for 23rd after a final round seven-over 79 and Spencer placed in a tie for 32nd after a final round 82.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, April 17th-19th, at the Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama.