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APSU Women’s Golf Erased 13-Stroke Deficit, Defeat Murray State in Playoff Victory at Jan Weaver Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Shoots 284, Clinches Dramatic Playoff Win over Murray State. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Shoots 284, Clinches Dramatic Playoff Win over Murray State. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfMurray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team rallied Sunday with a final-round 4-under 284 to erase a 13-stroke deficit and defeat Murray State in a playoff to win the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

Trailing by 13 strokes after the opening day, the Governors surged behind a 4-under 68 from Ella Arnzen and a 3-under 69 from Jordin Cowing to pull even with the Racers and force a playoff. Austin Peay secured the victory on the extra hole, earning its second tournament win of the season.

Cowing claimed medalist honors, finishing with a 4-under 212 for the tournament.

Arnzen’s four under 68 gave her a 214 tournament total for a tie for second-place finish. 

Jillian Breedlove shot a final round four over 76 for a 220 tournament total to finish in ninth place. Abby Hirtzel finished in a tie for 12th place after a final round two over 74 gave her a 222 total. 

Makenna Cox rounded out the APSU Govs’ scoring lineup with a final round one over 73, giving her a 225 for a tie for 18th place finish. 

Abby Jimenez, Katie Roberts, and Autumn Spencer competed as individuals. Jimenez had a final round four over 76 to finish in a tie for 16th place. Roberts ended the tournament in a tie for 23rd after a final round seven-over 79 and Spencer placed in a tie for 32nd after a final round 82. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, April 17th-19th, at the Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama. 

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