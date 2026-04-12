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Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls 15-5 to North Alabama in Series Finale at The Hand

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls to North Alabama 15-5 to Close Series in Clarksville. (Nic Hotop, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls to North Alabama 15-5 to Close Series in Clarksville. (Nic Hotop, APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped game three of its weekend series against North Alabama, 15-5, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

North Alabama had the game’s first lead in the first inning, as Dylan Coleman homered to right field for a one-run advantage. The Governors would get the run back in the bottom of the frame, when freshman Houston Hebert hit his second home run of the series, and third of the season, to lead off the first.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead in the third inning when junior Kyler Proctor drove in a pair of runs with a double to right center, giving the Governors a 3-1 lead.

The Lions would go on to score six runs in the fifth inning on six hits in the frame. The Governors got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when redshirt junior Ray Velazquez hit a solo homer for his 11th of the season to make it a 7-4 game.

North Alabama would score eight more runs through the next three innings, giving them 15 runs to its total on the day, as Austin Peay State University collected its last on an RBI single through the left side of the infield from graduate Trevor Conley in the seventh inning. The Lions would run-rule the Governors 15-5 in eight innings.

Proctor finished the day as the only Governor with three hits in the game, as he finished the day going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in. It was his first three-hit performance since playing at Lipscomb (May 15) last season.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is back in action at home when they face Tennessee Tech in a midweek rematch, starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

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