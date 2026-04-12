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Clarksville Obituary: Sara Michelle Melton

January 5th, 1977 — April 10th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Sara Michelle Melton
Sara Michelle Melton

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Sara Michelle Melton, age 49, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on April 10th, 2026. She was born on January 5th, 1977, in Klamath Falls, OR. Sara enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, coloring, and playing with her cats.

Sara is survived by her parents, James Williamson and Jacquelyn Neilsen Williamson; husband of 20 years, Ronald Melton; children, Kyla (Adan) Torres and Koben (Sahara) Melton; grandchildren, Aliyah and Adrian Torres; siblings: Bryan, Wendy, and Stephanie.

Please visit Sara’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sara Michelle Melton, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

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