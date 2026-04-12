Clarksville Obituary: Solie Isaac Fott

Clarksville, TN – Solie Isaac Fott, 96, 117 Talton Drive, died April 6th, 2026, at his residence.

His body will be cremated and his remains buried in Riverview Cemetery, next to those of his wife, Mary Ready Fott, who died in 1998. Arrangements are being handled by Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program and McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life will be held later in the year.

He was born August 26, 1929, in Chattanooga, the son of Sander and Annie Fott.

He was professor emeritus of music at Austin Peay State University, where he taught from 1958 to 2003 and served as chair of the department from 1978 to 2000. At APSU he was founding president of the Faculty Senate, and he took a leading role in establishing the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

His dedication to education in music was recognized with awards from the Tennessee Arts Academy, Tennessee Music Educators Association, and CECA.

He was a member of the board of the Tennessee Alliance for Arts Education, Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, Acuff Circle of Excellence, Gateway Chamber Orchestra, and Clarksville Community Concert Association. He was former president of the Tennessee chapters of the American String Teachers Association and Tennessee Music Educators Association.

He performed with the Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville Symphonies. On the side, as a string player at recording sessions in Nashville, he performed with some of the top names in music of the day, including Eddie Arnold, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley.

He served for two years in the US Army and played in the US Army Band.

His survivors include two sons, David (Stacey), Las Vegas, NV, and Galen (Laura), Whites Creek, TN, and a grandson, Burton, Nashville, TN.

Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to the Solie Fott Music Scholarship at APSU.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com