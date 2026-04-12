Clarksville Obituary: Solie Isaac Fott

Clarksville, TN – Solie Isaac Fott, 96, 117 Talton Drive, died April 6th, 2026, at his residence.
His body will be cremated and his remains buried in Riverview Cemetery, next to those of his wife, Mary Ready Fott, who died in 1998. Arrangements are being handled by Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program and McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
A celebration of his life will be held later in the year.
He was born August 26, 1929, in Chattanooga, the son of Sander and Annie Fott.
He was professor emeritus of music at Austin Peay State University, where he taught from 1958 to 2003 and served as chair of the department from 1978 to 2000. At APSU he was founding president of the Faculty Senate, and he took a leading role in establishing the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).
His dedication to education in music was recognized with awards from the Tennessee Arts Academy, Tennessee Music Educators Association, and CECA.
He was a member of the board of the Tennessee Alliance for Arts Education, Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, Acuff Circle of Excellence, Gateway Chamber Orchestra, and Clarksville Community Concert Association. He was former president of the Tennessee chapters of the American String Teachers Association and Tennessee Music Educators Association.
He performed with the Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville Symphonies. On the side, as a string player at recording sessions in Nashville, he performed with some of the top names in music of the day, including Eddie Arnold, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley.
He served for two years in the US Army and played in the US Army Band.
His survivors include two sons, David (Stacey), Las Vegas, NV, and Galen (Laura), Whites Creek, TN, and a grandson, Burton, Nashville, TN.
Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to the Solie Fott Music Scholarship at APSU.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com