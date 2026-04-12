Montgomery County Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.9% in January

Nashville, TN – Eighty-four of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% in January even as most counties saw an uptick in their rates over the previous month, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unemployment rates in 90 counties increased from December to January. Rates decreased in three counties and remained the same in two counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent in January, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from 3.6 percent in December.

Williamson County reported the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.7%, which was up one-tenth of a percentage point from its December rate. Cheatham and Wilson counties followed at 2.8.%. That was an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point for both counties.

Perry County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in January at 11.3%, up 6 percentage points from December.

Cocke County recorded the second-highest rate at 6.4%, an increase of 2.1 percentage points. Pickett County followed at 6%, up 1 percentage point from December.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in January. That rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month but is still eight-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.3%.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

Take a closer look at January’s county unemployment data in TDLWD’s Labor Force Estimates report.

April marks National Second Chance Month, a time to recognize the importance of supporting successful reentry and expanding opportunities for individuals returning to our communities.

The Tennessee Office of Reentry leads coordinated efforts across the state to connect justice-involved individuals with employment, education, housing, and other critical support services. By partnering with local organizations, employers, and state agencies, the Office helps reduce recidivism, strengthen families, and improve public safety. These ongoing efforts reflect Tennessee’s commitment to second chances and to building stronger, more resilient communities statewide..