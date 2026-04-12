Nashville Sounds Fall 5-1 to Gwinnett Stripers, Drop Series Finale

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds were taken down again with a 5-1 loss on Sunday to the Gwinnett Stripers, dropping five-of-the-six games in this week’s series at Gwinnett Field. Greg Jones extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games as he earned a hit and drew a walk in the loss.

In the final game of this week’s series, the Stripers continued their dominance at home with a lead-off solo shot by Jim Jarvis as Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. That was all starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez allowed to cross home as a strikeout, and back-to-back flyouts got out of the frame.

The Sounds threatened immediately in the top of the second inning with bases loaded but were held off the Sounds off the scoreboard.

Both pitching staffs excelled in the following four and a half innings as the Stripers held on to the lead 1-0, holding offenses scoreless on four hits and including three 1-2-3 innings. Rodriguez’s day was done with two outs in the bottom of the fourth as he posted 3.2 innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out four Stripers, while Kaleb Bowman came in and got the last out of the inning.

Garrett Stallings appeared in the game for an inning of relief in the bottom of the fifth, but the Stripers grounded into a forceout which scored another run for the 2-0 deficit. Then, Gwinnett extended their lead even further to 3-0 as Jarvis posted his second RBI of the game with an RBI-double to left field off of left-hander Drew Rom.

The Sounds offense came alive in the top of the seventh as Jones got on base with a lead-off walk. After a wild pitch was made by the Stripers pitcher and Jones moved up to second, Eddys Leonard ripped a single into right field, which moved Jones to third base. Jones scored the first run on a double steal with Leonard moving to second for the 3-1 deficit still in favor of Gwinnett.

However, the Stripers struck right back for a 4-1 lead off of Blake Holub. Gwinnett added more damage to the lead as reliever Joe Corbett tossed a wild pitch and scored another Striper in which the Sounds dropped the final game with a 5-1 final.

With an off-day Monday, the Sounds will return home to Nashville and host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) for a six-game series starting on Tuesday, April 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm CT.