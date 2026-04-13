APSU Softball Faces UT Martin in Final Midweek Game of 2026 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team steps out of Atlantic Sun Conference play for the final time in 2026 when it faces UT Martin in a Tuesday 5:30pm game at the Henderson County Sports Complex in Lexington, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (26-17) is coming off a 2-1 series win over Lipscomb over the weekend. The Governors swept a Saturday doubleheader with 6-0 and 3-2 victories over the Bisons, but dropped a late, 10-7 decision in the finale, Sunday.

Senior Sammie Shelander led the Govs with seven hits and a .467 batting average, while Katie Raper had a pair of home runs and a team-best five RBI over the weekend. With her pair of homers, Raper moves into a tie for fourth all-time in home runs in a single season, matching her own mark from last season and just four behind Brie Howard, whose 18 four baggers are tied for the most across a season in program history.

Shelander leads the APSU Govs with a .411 batting average, 12 doubles, and a .506 on-base percentage this season – all of which rank top five across the ASUN and Top 100 nationally.

In the circle, Alanah Jones paces the APSU Govs’ pitching staff with a 2.95 ERA, 28 appearances, 22 starts, five shutouts, 125.2 innings pitched, and a .232 opposing batting average. Jones went 1-0 over the weekend with a 0.66 ERA across two appearances. She tallied her fifth shutout of the season in the Govs’ 6-0 win against the Bisons, striking out two and not surrendering an extra-base hit.

Tuesday’s game is the 120th all-time meeting between the Governors and Skyhawks and the first since 2022, which UTM won, 5-0. The APSU Govs have won seven of the last nine meetings in the series dating back to 2018.

UT Martin currently sits 25-17 overall with a 13-4 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Skyhawks lead the OVC and rank Top 20 nationally in stolen bases (77), and triples (15), while their six shutouts and 7.14 hits allowed per seven innings ranking Top 75 nationally.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team faces North Alabama, April 18th-19th, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium in Florence, Alabama.