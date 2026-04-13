Clarksville Obituary: Roger Louis Davidson

Clarksville, TN – Roger Louis Davidson, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, April 9th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Roger entered this life on February 5th, 1948, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Emerson Davidson and Clara Morrison Davidson. He was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a talented small engine mechanic. Roger enjoyed listening to both blue grass and gospel music. He was an Alabama football fan, was known as the bingo king, enjoyed coloring, baseball, and watching NASCAR.

Recently, Roger was the resident spotlight for CCRC. They recently wrote this article about him: Our resident spotlight is Roger Davidson! Roger was born in and raised in Clarksville, TN and lived there until he moved to Murfreesboro to be closer to his sister, Sandra. He went to school until the fourth grade and repaired lawnmowers for a living throughout his adulthood. Roger is very social and loves attending the activities here at CCRC.

He loves doing arts and crafts and has a huge collection of adult coloring books. He also loves games, woodworking, exercising, and sports; he is a big Alabama fan! He is always so kind and cheerful and knows how to make people smile! When asked what makes him happy, he said, “Playing games at CCRC and all the activities they have. The staff members here have big hearts to do the job they do!” His advice for younger generations is, “Be positive and enjoy each day. We are not promised tomorrow. Always put God first in your life.”

He is survived by his siblings, Margie Davidson, Sandy Taylor (Jimmy), and Linda Davidson; nieces and nephews, Ellie, Jana, Ruth, Bruce, Candice, Randy, Theresa, and Lee, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Kelley, Jackson Kelley, Damon Davidson, Hunter Cross, Darrell Hon, and Cameron Davidson.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com