Clarksville Obituary: Vergie “Pete” Jackson

Clarksville, TN – Vergie “Pete” Jackson, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 10th, 2026, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Pete was born on March 23rd, 1938, in Hopkins County, KY to the late Charles Bearden and Lucille Read. Pete was also preceded by her brother, Donald Bearden.

Pete is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Joel Jackson; sons, Doug (Mary) Jackson and Ben (Connie) Jackson; grandchildren, Benton (Vanna) Jackson, Nicolette (Jay) Sanders, Christine Jackson, and Bryant (Shelby) Jackson; great grandchildren, Caylor Jackson, Vayla Jackson, Eloise Jackson, Eveline Jackson, and Capri Jackson.

A Private family service will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made on nealtarpleyparchman.com.