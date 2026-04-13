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Clarksville Obituary: Vergie “Pete” Jackson

March 23rd, 1938 - April 10th, 2026

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By News Staff
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Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Vergie “Pete” Jackson, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 10th, 2026, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Pete was born on March 23rd, 1938, in Hopkins County, KY to the late Charles Bearden and Lucille Read. Pete was also preceded by her brother, Donald Bearden.

Pete is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Joel Jackson; sons, Doug (Mary) Jackson and Ben (Connie) Jackson; grandchildren, Benton (Vanna) Jackson, Nicolette (Jay) Sanders, Christine Jackson, and Bryant (Shelby) Jackson; great grandchildren, Caylor Jackson, Vayla Jackson, Eloise Jackson, Eveline Jackson, and Capri Jackson.

A Private family service will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made on nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Vergie, please visit our floral store.
 
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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