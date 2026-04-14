APSU Names Communication Professor Dr. Robert Baron as New Associate Dean in Arts and Letters

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts & Letters has named Dr. Robert Baron as associate dean, starting August 1st, 2026.

Baron, a professor of communication and former department chair, has spent over a decade building programs and partnerships at Austin Peay State University. Since arriving in 2012, he has grown the university’s footprint in social and digital media and led the APSU Department of Communication through COVID-era challenges.

In this new role, he will chair the college curriculum committee, coordinate assessment and accreditation, mentor department chairs, monitor enrollments, and build schedules. He will also oversee qualifications and onboarding for adjuncts and graduate teaching assistants in close collaboration with the Division of Academic Affairs.

“Rob brought cohesive, forward-looking leadership to the Department of Communication at a pivotal moment,” said Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts & Letters. “He helped reframe the department so that all facets work together. His steady presence and calming approach helped reenergize the department and strengthen the college.”

A first‑generation college graduate, Baron earned his PhD in rhetoric, scientific and technical communication, Master of Arts in communication studies and Bachelor of Arts in political science and communication studies from the University of Minnesota. His scholarship explores how human communication and digital media intersect, with recent projects on social media engagement, artificial intelligence and video games.

He is currently writing a book on the rhetoric of the Metal Gear Solid series. Before joining APSU, he spent 12 years coaching high school speech and debate.

Baron joined APSU in 2012 to develop new strengths in social media and digital communication. He became department chair in 2019 and directed accreditation transitions and program reviews, guided curriculum changes across all degree programs and coordinated scheduling on two campuses. He managed budgets and facilities for APSU-TV, WAPX-FM and the department’s mobile sports productions.

At the university level, he serves as liaison between the Chairs Council and Academic Affairs and contributes to committees focused on career success, academic standing and space allocation.