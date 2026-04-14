Clarksville Obituary: Lillian “Moe” Abernathy

Clarksville, TN – Lillian “Moe” Abernathy, age 99, of Clarksville, TN, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at her home.

Moe was born on April 9th, 1927, in Lebanon, TN, to the late Richard Crosslin and Sudie Wallace Jackson.

Moe is survived by her daughter, Jerry Church; son-in-law, Clyde Church; and nieces and nephews.

Moe was an avid elephant lover, enjoying going to yard sales and the flea market. She was girl scout and brownie leader here in Clarksville. Moe was an excellent seamstress as well as knitting. She made clothes for children in WWII with an organization called knitting for Britain.

There are not enough words to describe Moe. Her friends fondly remember going to her house for coffee, if you weren’t hungry, she was going to feed you anyway. She was a safe and welcoming person, and her home was the same.

A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 17th, 2026, at 10:00am.

The family would like to thank all the Hospice nurses at Tennessee Quality Care and Ahava healthcare of Clarksville.

The Family would also like to make a special thanks to her dear friend and caregiver Alisa Milton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forest Street United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made on nealtarpleyparchman.com.