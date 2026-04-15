Clarksville Gas and Water Department to Begin AMI Meter Installation Project in North Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin a 45-day project on Wednesday, April 22nd, to install Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on approximately 5,000 residential water meters in North Clarksville. The project area encompasses Pembroke Road to Allen Road and north of Tiny Town Road to the state line.

The authorized subcontractor, UWS, Inc., technicians and work vehicles will be visible in neighborhoods and identifiable by their official logo and identification badges. Weather permitting, the work will take place on weekdays from 7:00am to 5:00pm during the course of the project.

What to expect during the installation process?

A minimal amount of work will be required at the water meter box typically located near the curbside.

No disruption of utility services.

Customers not required to be home.

“I credit our management team for researching and implementing the AMI system as a proactive measure to improve meter reading efficiency for our customers,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager.

Please contact the Clarksville Gas & Water office at 931.645.7400 with any questions.

About UWS, Inc.

UWS is a national utility firm dedicated to developing and providing technical services designed and developed to maximize the performance of utility systems used by our customers. We provide our clients the highest quality technical and professional services, with highly skilled and trained professionals using state of the art technologies.

UWS is recognized as an industry leader in meter implementation and testing as well as water, sewer, and storm system rehabs.