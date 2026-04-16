Clarksville Obituary: Beulah James

Clarksville, TN – Beulah James, daughter to John Taylor and Evelyn Caroline Tull, began her earthly journey on Thursday, March 14th, 1935 in Savageville, Virginia. Her parents preceded her in death.

She accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and enjoyed membership with St. John Missionary Baptist Church and most recently with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher.

Her favorite scripture: Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. (Matthew 6:10). Her favorite saying: “Just as I customize my own wardrobe with items that fit me and my style, I also choose the way I pray so that it meets my individual needs.” ~Mark Victor Hansen

Beulah was educated in the Pennsylvania Public Schools where she attended GAR High School.

On December 11th, 1957, Beulah united in holy matrimony with John T. James, and they travelled the world with the US Air Force. They were the proud parents of three beautiful children and shared 68 years of wedded bliss. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed employment as a seamstress and with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System as a Foster Grandparent. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, the Ladybugs Club, and the Girl Scouts.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and cooking delicious meals for them. She enjoyed babysitting and gardening. Her kindness, laughter and unwavering love will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all who knew her.

On Friday, April 10th, 2026, Beulah’s earthly journey ended peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

She leaves precious memories to be cherished by her husband, John T. James; daughters: Darlene James Mabry, Clarksville, TN, Dawn James Greene, Morristown, TN; son, Bennie James, Memphis, TN; three grandchildren: LTC (Dr.) Gregory Mabry, Michael James, and Maliyah Greene; two great-grandchildren: Brianna Mabry and YoYo Bao Thanh Mabry and a host of other relatives and friends.