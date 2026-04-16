Clarksville Obituary: Judith Ann Doty

Clarksville, TN – Judith Ann Doty, born September 2nd, 1951, peacefully passed away on April 14th, 2026, at Houston County Hospital in Erin, Tennessee. Throughout her life, Judith was a dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), whose compassion and care left a lasting impression on those she served.

A woman of many passions, Judith worked diligently and loved to dance. She found great joy in spending time with her family, immersing herself in the world of a good Nicholas Sparks novel, and was an avid reader. Thrift shopping was another favorite pastime, reflecting her unique appreciation for the treasures of everyday life.

Judith’s proudest accomplishment was the boundless love and devotion she gave to her nine grandchildren: Terrance, Romeaz, Zakiya, Arturo, Cologero, Trevor, Chynna, Lily, and Cali. Her heart extended even further to her four great-grandchildren, who brought her immense happiness.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Anthony Zarzana of Erin, Tennessee, and Joseph Zarzana of Clarksville, Tennessee, as well as her sister Linda of New York. Throughout her life, Judith treasured the close bonds she shared with her family and friends.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Doty; her parents, Louis Chosta and Malvina Stern Chosta; her brothers, Louie and Frankie; and her sister, Donna.

Judith Ann Doty’s legacy is one of dedication, love, and kindness. She leaves behind a strong and loving family who will forever cherish her memory. Her life stands as a shining example of care and compassion, touching the hearts of all fortunate enough to know her.