Austin Peay State University Reverse Career Fair Highlights Neurodivergent Students’ Skills and Talents

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) third annual Reverse Career Fair recently gave neurodivergent students a chance to showcase their talents on their terms.

Hosted by the Full Spectrum Learning (FSL) program in partnership with the Career Success Center (CSC) and the Disability Student Success Center (DSSC), the event changes the traditional career fair model by letting students host tables for employers. This provides a lower-stimulation environment where individuals with autism or other neurodivergences can practice their interview skills and engage with professionals.

“The career fair was a great opportunity for me to get my name out there,” said Owen Fink, a junior mathematics and computer science major who was offered an internship at the military-focused tech company Altivum. “I’ve been able to do a lot of networking throughout my semesters here, but I hadn’t really had time to look for an internship … this worked out perfectly.”

At Altivum, Fink will work on cloud computing and artificial intelligence projects, including database management and large language models. His broader goal is to develop practical support technologies.

“I believe that technology should be a tool, not a cradle,” he said. “Our world is seeing them as cradles right now, and I want to make sure my future helps change that.”

Fink was among 26 students at this year’s fair, while five employers (Cumberland Hall Hospital, Evoraa Healthcare, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Altivum, Inc., and PTL Fabricators, LLC) and 10 APSU employees who served as mock interviewers participated. Volunteers represented the School of Nursing, Health and Counseling Services, the APSU Department of Art + Design, the Division of Student Affairs, and University Partnerships & Success Initiatives.

“The Reverse Career Fair continues to be one of the most meaningful and inspiring events we host for our students,” said Emmanuel Méjeun, director of FSL. “This year’s event was our strongest yet, and we were especially excited that a couple of our students received offers on the spot. That kind of outcome speaks not only to the talent of our students but also to the power of creating opportunities that allow them to shine. I am deeply grateful to the APSU community for stepping up to make this happen.”

Organizers also expanded the event to welcome participants beyond FSL through the Disability Student Success Center and introduced written feedback forms covering communication, professionalism, and areas for improvement.

“I was impressed with all the students’ preparation, which gave them confidence to sell themselves as valued employees in any work setting while being their authentic selves,” said Jamie McCrary, the Disability Student Success Center’s director. “This was the best year ever, and I cannot wait until next year’s Reverse Career Fair.”

The written feedback forms proved especially valuable for the students, including junior biology major Traonna Cunningham.

“That really helped me work on my communication,” she said. “I got to see where I needed to improve or where they said I did well, and I could ask them what they thought. I also got a bit of inside knowledge about the field I want to go into.”

After graduation, Cunningham plans to work in epidemiology to support public health. She has already taken on research projects through the Department of Biology and is gaining experience in genomics – the study of an organism’s complete set of DNA.

“Since I’ve come to Austin Peay, I’ve been fortunate to have opportunities to do research,” she said, noting that her upper-division classes have allowed her to work closely with professors. “Through that, I’ve found that I’m passionate about biology and about health care in general. I want to be able to use my passion to provide help to the public.”

Benjamin Sugarbaker, a junior accounting major, for internship opportunities before graduation. His long-term goal is to become a forensic accountant to detect financial fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement.

Sugarbaker is also studying computer coding in his own time to keep up with accounting trends. His interest grew after researching high-profile financial misconduct cases at Enron and WorldCom.

“Throughout history, you can see that accounting is such a vital part of business,” he said. “One bad journal entry can lead to the collapse of an entire organization. You need to have a set of standards and ethics to make sure business practices aren’t going astray.”

Students arrived at the fair well-prepared after weeks of career readiness training in their FSL courses, where they built resumes, practiced interview skills, and learned professional communication strategies.

“I think front-loading a lot of the information helped,” said JD Laster, FSL learning specialist. “When the students showed up, they knew exactly what to do and what to expect. Everybody was smiling and having good conversations, and it was great to see how they interacted.”

This year, organizers also replaced the tall pipe-and-drape booth dividers used at previous fairs with hip-level partitions, giving the room a more open feel while allowing students to settle into their own space. Keashla Marengo, the Career Success Center’s director, said the change reflects the event’s broader goals.

“It’s not necessarily a recruitment event; it’s about helping students build their confidence and their networking skills,” she said. “We’re already considering some changes for next year, including adding visual signals to help students communicate their comfort level.”

Bri Keen-Dial, a career success coach who led a resume workshop for FSL students before the event, said the fair helps address misconceptions about neurodivergent job candidates.

“The goal is to reduce the stigma that typically surrounds neurodivergent people,” Keen-Dial said. “Being able to have an event like this really creates an opportunity for them to be seen and to showcase their incredible talents.”

The Reverse Career Fair is one of several initiatives involving FSL, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. The program serves over 60 students through coursework, mentoring, and support services.

“Knowing when you step onto campus that there’s a group of people who are here to support you is all you need sometimes,” Cunningham said. “It’s not just college; they help us navigate the world. We’re going into a world where the majority of people aren’t autistic, and learning these skills makes you feel comforted and safe … it’s almost like having a manual on how to live.”