Clarksville Obituary: Angell Renee Henderson

Clarksville, TN – Angell Renee Henderson, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born Angell Renee Hampton on July 26th, 1965, in Charlotte, Michigan, she lived a life full of love, joy, and unyielding spirit.

A proud graduate of Maple Valley High School in Nashville, Michigan, class of 1983, Angell was a woman of remarkable talent and determination. Throughout her life, she poured her heart into multiple business ventures, exemplifying a fierce entrepreneurial spirit that was an inspiration to all who knew her. Beyond her professional achievements, Angell found great happiness in the art of quilting, weaving pieces as vibrant and enduring as the relationships she nurtured throughout her lifetime.

Angell’s greatest joy came from her role as “Mom,” a title she wore with immense pride and devotion. She was the radiant heart of her family, whose love extended far beyond her children and grandchildren. Kristen Henderson, Brittany Henderson, Terry (Ashley) Henderson, Jr., and Terry (Alexa) Post Henderson carry forward her legacy, surrounded by the warmth and memories she created. Her grandchildren Amma-Lee Henderson, Niome Henderson, Terry Post Henderson, Jr., and Lorna Henderson, and great-grandson Lucas James Correa, were sources of unending delight and fulfillment.

The love and affection Angell shared also embraced her bonus children—Scott Klassen, David Dirksen, Danny Dirksen, Lauren Thomas, Esther Porrit, and Caleb Shores—each one a testament to how generously she opened her heart and home to those she cared for.

A spirited soul, Angell loved to embrace life fully, often enjoying nights out at bars where her vibrant personality made her the life of any party. Her laughter and light will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Among those closest to her were her mother, Phyllis Hampton, and her best friends Sharon Van Loton, Gina and Earl Roggeman, and Ronald Maples, alongside many others whose lives she touched with kindness, humor, and unwavering support.

As we remember Angell Renee Henderson, we hold close the joyful moments she created and the profound impact she had on her community and family. Her legacy of love, laughter, and strength will continue to inspire those who loved her dearly. Though she has departed from this world, her spirit remains forever alive in the hearts she so deeply touched.