APSU Softball Drops Finale to North Alabama 9-1

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior Brie Howard extended her single-season home run lead with her 20th of the season; however, Austin Peay State University’s softball team dropped a 9-1, five-inning Atlantic Sun Conference contest to North Alabama, Sunday, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium.

Howard began the day with a home run to left field, but it was quickly answered by a Lions’ two-out RBI single to tie the game at one.

The Governors and Lions were tied at one through middle of the third. In the bottom of the frame, the Lions tallied a walk and single to center field to put runners at the corners, before a sacrifice fly to center field gave UNA a one-run lead. The Lions extended their lead following a two-run fourth on a fielder’s choice and APSU throwing error and a ground back in the infield which scored another run.

North Alabama extended its lead to 6-0 with one out in the bottom of the fifth following a wild pitch and double, before then forcing the run-rule decision on a fielder’s choice and two-RBI single to the outfield.

Howard led the Governors with two hits, and both one RBI and run. Alanah Jones was credited with the decision after tossing 3.0 innings and allowing two earned runs.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to the Volunteer State to face Lipscomb, April 25th-26th, in Nashville.