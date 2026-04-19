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Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 19th–23rd, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a stretch of sunny, pleasant weather as temperatures gradually climb throughout the week.

After a cool start, conditions will steadily warm into the 80s by midweek, bringing ideal springtime weather with minimal chances of rain.

Sunday brings sunny skies with a high near 66, as a light west wind shifts to the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon, making for a comfortable and bright finish to the weekend. Sunday night remains mostly clear with a low around 44, as a light west wind becomes calm in the evening, allowing for a cool and clear night.

Monday continues the sunny trend with a high near 69 and a light north-northeast wind around 5 mph, keeping conditions mild and enjoyable for outdoor activities. Monday night stays clear with a low around 47, as calm winds become lightly southerly overnight.

Tuesday turns warmer with sunny skies and a high near 78, while a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph, adding a bit of a breeze to the otherwise calm pattern. Tuesday night remains mostly clear with a low around 54 and a light southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday brings even warmer temperatures with sunshine and a high near 81, accompanied by a west-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, continuing the steady warming trend. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 58 and a light south-southwest breeze.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch with sunny skies and a high near 84, offering early summer-like conditions across the region. Thursday night turns partly cloudy with a low around 63, closing out the period with mild overnight temperatures.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County is set for a dry and increasingly warm week, providing excellent conditions for outdoor plans, with sunshine dominating and only light winds expected throughout the period.

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