Clarksville Obituary: Roger Hugh Halliday

Clarksville, TN – Roger Hugh Halliday went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Roger was born June 28th, 1934, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, to Hugh Bayless Halliday and Mary Louise Vaughan Halliday, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Dimple Harvey Halliday, his brother Thomas Halliday, and his sister Shirley Grasty.

Roger is survived by his sons Roger Edward Halliday (Janice) and Kevin Harvey Halliday (Tami), and his daughters Beverly Briggs (Mark) and Jill Curran (Chad). His is also survived by his grandchildren Christine Fitzgerald (Ryan), Griff Briggs (Jennifer), Dawson Halliday (Emily), Jayson Halliday, Winston Halliday, Dalton Halliday, Cole Curran (Hailey), Alec Briggs, Trevor Curran (Abigail), Joseph Halliday, Hazel Tolbert (Joshua), and his great-grandchildren Bastion Briggs, Emberlyn Fitzgerald, Caroline Briggs, Eloise Fitzgerald, Esther Halliday, Olivia Halliday, and Rhodes Halliday.

Roger was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and Austin Peay State University. He began working at First National Bank of Clarksville in 1954 and retired as president and chief executive officer. He was past chairman of the Austin Peay Foundation and past chairman of the Board of Trustees of Clarksville Memorial Hospital. He was past president of the Clarksville Civitan Club and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Customs House Museum. Roger and Dimple enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. Roger was a member of First Baptist Church.

Roger was a congenial and humble man who loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. He lived a quiet life as described in I Timothy 2:2, “a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.”

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 20th, 2026, at Neal Tarpley Parchman funeral home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, April 19th, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm and on Monday from 12:00pm until the hour of the service.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Price Hopson.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church World Missions Fund, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com