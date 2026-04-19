Marsha Blackburn Leads Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Close Loopholes Allowing Taxpayer-Funded Abortion 4/16/2026, 3:17 PM

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and 17 of their Senate colleagues introduced the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act to ban federal Title X family-planning grants from going to any entity (like Planned Parenthood) that performs abortions or funds abortion providers:

“Taxpayers should not have to spend a penny on abortions,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act would protect life and stop federal funds from going to entities that perform abortions by closing loopholes in federal law.”

“Louisiana families want their tax dollars to support families, not abortion businesses that kill unborn babies and hurt mothers,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’m proud to co-lead this bill to end a policy that subsidizes Planned Parenthood on the taxpayers’ dime.”

Background

The Title X Family Planning Program is intended to assist low-income women with family planning services. Unfortunately, this program has a history of subsidizing massive organizations that engage in abortion activities such as Planned Parenthood. Since 1976, federal law has prohibited use of federal funds for abortions.

Section 1008 of the Public Health Service Act explicitly states that Title X funds “shall not be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning,” but Clinton-era rules require all grantees to refer patients for abortions and allow abortion facilities to be co-located within Title X clinics.

As a result, Planned Parenthood clinics that receive federal family planning funds can share the same facility, staff, and waiting room as abortion clinics, and often refer women for on-site abortions.

This legislation is co-sponsored by Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Kevin Cramer (N.D.).

Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act would: Amend the Public Health Service Act to prohibit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from providing federal family-planning grants to entities that perform abortions, or provide funds to entities that perform abortions; Strip the abortion giant Planned Parenthood and other Title X clinics of taxpayer funding that ought to go to comprehensive healthcare alternatives instead; Require that HHS provide an annual report to Congress that includes: information on grantees who perform abortions under the exceptions; and a list of entities to which grant funds are made available.



Click here for bill text.

Endorsements

This legislation is supported by Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, March for Life Action, National Right to Life Committee, Americans United for Life, and the Students for Life Action.

“Abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood should not receive a single dime of taxpayer dollars, especially when those funds are meant to provide family planning services to women in need. Abortion is the exact opposite of that mission. Title X funds should be reserved for entities that truly help American families, rather than those that prey upon vulnerable women and their unborn babies. We are grateful to Sen. Blackburn for introducing legislation that would prohibit this evil, predatory industry from receiving federal grants they do not deserve,” said Penny Nance, President and CEO of Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.

“Taxpayer dollars should never be used to subsidize the abortion industry. Senator Blackburn’s Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act restores a clear and commonsense boundary by ensuring that family planning funds are directed to providers that offer genuine, life-affirming care. For too long, abortion providers have received federal support while continuing to profit from abortion. National Right to Life is proud to support Senator Blackburn’s leadership on this important measure,” said Carol Tobias, President, National Right to Life.

“March for Life Action applauds Senator Blackburn’s Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act. Abortion providers like Planned Parenthood should not receive a single cent of taxpayer funding, whether through the Title X program or otherwise,” said the March for Life Action.

“Title X has long served as a slush fund for the Big Abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood. In 2024 alone, abortion businesses ended the lives of an estimated 1.1 million unborn babies. Thank you, Senator Blackburn, for championing this important legislation to permanently stop Title X dollars from going to these bad actors and protect American taxpayers from being forced to fund the abortion industry,” said the Hon. Marilyn Musgrave, VP of Government Affairs, Susan B. Anthony Pro- Life America.