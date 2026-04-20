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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Huntsville for ASUN Conference Championship

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Kickd Off ASUN Tournament Play in Huntsville, Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Kickd Off ASUN Tournament Play in Huntsville, Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team begins postseason play, as it travels to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship at John Hunt Park, Wednesday-Friday, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Austin Peay State University enters the postseason as the #8 seed and face top-seeded Stetson on Wednesday at 9:00am. With a win against the Hatters, the Governors advance to play the winner of #4 North Alabama and #5 Jacksonville on Thursday at 8:00am. With a loss, the Governors would play the loser of the Lions and Dolphins in an elimination bracket match on Thursday at 12:00pm.

Last time out, the Governors competed in the Austin Peay Invitational, where they went 3-1 with wins over Southwest Baptist, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.

The Governors’ finished with 14 wins during the regular season, an 11-win improvement from the 2025 season. The Govs also finished with an 8-4 record at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility,, a seven-win improvement from last season.

Stetson is currently ranked #14 in the AVCA Coaches Poll with a 23-9 record, most recently picking up a win over Georgia State in their final regular season weekend.

Follow the APSU Govs

For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay State University beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

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