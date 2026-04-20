Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Huntsville for ASUN Conference Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team begins postseason play, as it travels to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship at John Hunt Park, Wednesday-Friday, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Austin Peay State University enters the postseason as the #8 seed and face top-seeded Stetson on Wednesday at 9:00am. With a win against the Hatters, the Governors advance to play the winner of #4 North Alabama and #5 Jacksonville on Thursday at 8:00am. With a loss, the Governors would play the loser of the Lions and Dolphins in an elimination bracket match on Thursday at 12:00pm.

Last time out, the Governors competed in the Austin Peay Invitational, where they went 3-1 with wins over Southwest Baptist, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.

The Governors’ finished with 14 wins during the regular season, an 11-win improvement from the 2025 season. The Govs also finished with an 8-4 record at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility,, a seven-win improvement from last season.

Stetson is currently ranked #14 in the AVCA Coaches Poll with a 23-9 record, most recently picking up a win over Georgia State in their final regular season weekend.

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