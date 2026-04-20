Clarksville Obituary: Nancy Louise Bumpus

Clarksville, TN – Our beloved mother, Nancy Louise Bumpus, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, April 19th, 2026. She was 89 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 at Riverview Cemetery.

She was born in Montgomery County, TN on December 14th, 1936 to the late Albert and Trainer and Ollie Armstrong Trainer.

She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Billy F. Bumpus for 54years, and a loving, and caring mother of their three daughters. Debbie Yohe, deceased husband, Phil Yohe, Cindy Marino, husband, Danny Marino and Lisa Taylor, husband, Eddy Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Bumpus; son-in-law, Phil Yohe and her two brothers, Mickey and June Trainer.

She was a very loving and caring Christian person to all she met. She was a care taker to many in her lifetime. She loved her yard and flowers and will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest with a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery. No viewing is planned.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com